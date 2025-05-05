Oby Ezekwesili Denies Bribery Allegation In Support Of Suspended Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan

Share

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has firmly denied allegations that she was bribed to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate over alleged misconduct.

New Telegraph recalls that tensions between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio came to public attention in February when the senator accused Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her in his office and at his residence in Akwa Ibom State.

The allegations followed a heated dispute over Senate seating arrangements.

On March 6, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, citing what it called “gross misconduct” during the altercation with the presiding officer.

The controversy stems from Ezekwesili’s vocal support for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ezekwesili had also called for Akpabio to step aside to allow an impartial probe into the claims.

However, UK-based activist Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke, alleged last Thursday that the suspended senator fabricated the sexual harassment claims and told her that Ezekwesili had been financially induced to back the accusation.

In response, Ezekwesili took to her verified X account to refute the claims, describing them as “laughable falsehoods” and reaffirming her principled stance on justice.

“I see how my unwavering support for your cry for justice has sent your adversaries into a frenzy—resorting to desperate, laughable falsehoods,” she wrote. “No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.”

Ezekwesili stressed that her support cannot be bought. “They know—without a doubt—that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support,” she added, pledging continued support for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The unfolding drama continues to stir debate in political and civil society circles, with calls mounting for transparency, accountability, and due process in addressing the allegations.

