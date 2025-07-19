Obudu Mountain Resort, Tinapa, Others For Upgrade

… as Otu accelerates ‘Season of Sweetness’ agenda

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has accelerated his administration ‘Season of Sweetness’ Agenda, with the earmarking on N18 billion for the upgrade of some of the tourism assets of the state.

Some of the facilities stated for upgrade include tat state’s topmost attraction, Obudu Mountain Resort, Kwa Falls, Marina Resort and Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort as well as the development of Axari Towers, to add to the accommodation capacity of Calabar ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival in December 2025.

Also, Amber Tinapa Hotel and Studio Tinapa, will be remodel while a new pier harbour will be constructed to boost waterfront tourism. The Calabar International Convention Centre and Calabar Cultural Centre are undergoing upgrades as part of building on the MICE capacity of the destination.

Speaking on this development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism Development, Thomas Ikpeme, said the investment is part of accelerated the administration’s ‘Season of Sweetness’ agenda, which is designed to enhance visitor experiences and stimulate economic growth.

He also disclosed plan to introduce Experience Calabar guided tours and setting up of a Heritage Market to showcase local arts, crafts, and cultural products, which will provide a platform for indigenous entrepreneurs to thrive.

As part of this developmental package, the capacity of the state-owned Cally Air, which is being operated in partnership with Aero Contractors and ValueJet, has also been increased with the acquisition of two CRJ 1000 aircraft to complement its present fleet.

It is time to make Mountain Resort/Tinapa work

While the huge investment by the governor to refresh Destination Cross River tourism offerings is commendable and a welcome development, however, to make the destination work and not allow these facilities to suffer rot again, the state government needs to strategise on the management of these facilities.

Obudu Mountain Resort is an iconic tourist destination, which has even attracted the attention of the federal government, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pumping N3 billion in 2023 towards the upgrade of the resort. Almost two years after, the state government is also doing so, showing how important this attraction is.

Therefore, it is only proper that the state government look beyond its usual ad-hoc management arrangement of the resort and concession it to a reputable management chain to manage.

The example of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, owned by Ekiti State government that was for years moribund until it was concession to Glocient Hospitality over two years, is a model that could be adopted by the Cross State government.

Since taking over the resort, Glocient Hospitality has breathed life into the resort and infused it with the elixir needed to make it an enviable place and a first choice destination for leisure and MICE once again.

Such is needed to remake Obudu Mountain Resort and remove it from the clutches of the government and political patronage that has over the years being the undertaker of the resort. Besides, access to the resort; road and air, should also be improved, in order to make it easier for tourists to access the resort.

There is no reason for the resort not to sell if the appropriate management company, with the pre-requisite acumen, marketing and promotional mix are employed, with focus on the local market and not the international market. The resort offers a lot of options, ranging from MICE, destination wedding, sports tourism, religious to leisure and agriculture.

The Presidential wing of the resort, which is an enclave of its own and fitted with all the needed facilities, including an helipad, for the use of the President and high profile guests, should be activated, alongside the Africa Huts, which are fitted with world class facilities and measure up to any four star hotel elsewhere, should also be activated.

If the local market don’t patronise the resort and advertise it to the larger market through the various social platforms, one wonders how the international market will come to know about it and patronise it.

With the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government making Dubai out of the reach of Nigerians, and the strain on the dollar as well as the economic downtime facing the nation, it is time for the resort to be revue up, as the next destination for Nigerians to savour the best of nature, leisure and destination wedding, holidays as well as shopping, with the shopping complex or mall upgraded and played up.

The same management approach applies to Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort. It is time to revisit the original vision for the tourism emporium, with appropriate adjustments made in tandem with the present reality.

The federal government needs to step up to the plate this time by ensuring that the Calabar Free Trade Zone policy works and the dredging of Calabar River and upgrade of Calabar Port implemented alongside the upgrade of Calabar Airport to an international airport, among others.

Previous government after Donald Duke missed it, though the challenges then and now are quite acknowledged, by not taking on these challenges headlong but instead abandoned Tinapa to its fate and started building other projects to rival the tourism emporium.

Today, none of those projects, such as the International Conference Centre (ICC), has made it out of the starting block, as they are all suffering from lack of patronage and maintenance leading to abandonment.

It is time the government takes a holistic approach and prioritise its focus as it embarks on this upgrade.