Obudu Mountain Resort Crisis: We Need Urgent Redemption in Nigeria’s Tourism Landscape – Fadina

It is disheartening to witness the state of neglect that has befallen an iconic tourism marvel, Obudu Mountain Resort, in Cross River State, sitting majestically at 5000ft above sea level with temperatures plunging as low as -17 degrees. Conceived in 1951 by a visionary leader during the colonial era. But left in the lurch for years until former Governor, Donald Duke, in earlier 2000s turned this gem and catapulted it into global recognition as a choice tourist destination.

It, however, today stands in a pitiful state of despair. To say the least, the situation is deeply disappointing. Speaking on the deplorable state of the resort, Prince Femi Fadina, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dinat Consulting and Chairman, Awori Tourism, noted that, time and again, we’ve seen valuable tourism assets and festivals falter under the stewardship of individuals lacking the profound understanding necessary for nurturing such treasures. Their actions betray the absence of visionary fore- sight and comprehension of sustainable tourism growth.

The treacherous six-hour road journey from Calabar to Obudu, traversing a perilous route, further emphasises the urgent need for attention to this distinguished site. The linchpin to rejuvenating tourism lies in infrastructure and maintenance, specifically quality maintenance. Duke’s renovation efforts then aimed to ensure sustained infrastructure maintenance by subsequent administrations, yet these aspirations were overlooked due to administrative oversights driven by ego and a callous disregard for the resort’s inherent revenue potential. Fadina stated, as a tourism stakeholder, I implore the Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, along with those responsible for overseeing this invaluable site and Tinapa – Africa Business Resort, which too is underutilised, to earnestly consider its dire condition.

We cannot afford to remain idle. The solution necessitates entrusting this invaluable tourism jewel to a globally recognised tourism consultant willing to infuse substantial investments upwards of N27.5 billion, committed to meticulous maintenance. When coupled with proper management, such an investment holds the promise of yielding substantial returns. Reflecting on my 2008 visit to Obudu Mountain Resort, I recall a world-class facility that was once a prideful emblem on the global tourism map. The need for government intervention now is an undeniable imperative. The time for action is upon us. Let us ral- ly together to revive the resort, breathing new life into its once-glorious status and laying the foundation for sustainable tour- ism growth, a testament to Nigeria’s tourism potential.