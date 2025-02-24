Obstruction Of Justice: FG To Arraign Mikano, Directors, March 20

Share

The Federal Government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), will on March 20, 2025 arraign a firm, Mikano International Limited and six of its Directors at a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly obstructing the course of justice. In the charge, FCCPC accused the multinational company and its executives of impeding an official investigation and refusing to comply with lawful directives. The six Directors named in the case are; Nidal Chazi Karameh, Firas Mamlouk, Muneer Nassar, Abou Fadi Jaqude, Omar Karameh and Kamal Karameh.

According to the charge sheet marked FHC/L/171c/2024, the alleged offences took place on December 14, 2022, March 1, 2023, and October 16, 2023, at Mikano’s Headquarters located at 34-35 Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos. The FCCPC accused the defendants of deliberately obstructing and impeding its officers from executing a search warrant, which was issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja under Suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/2075/2022.

The commission alleged that Mikano failed to provide its officers with necessary facilities and assistance, thereby hindering the execution of their statutory duties. Furthermore, the company and its Directors were charged with failing to produce critical documents and information requested in a lawful summons dated February 28, 2023.

The failure to comply with these legal requests allegedly continued even after further notices were issued, with the last such instance occurring on October 16, 2023. The FCCPC asserted that these acts constitute violations of Sections 110, 28(5), 33(3), and 114(3) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018. These provisions impose legal obligations on businesses and individuals to cooperate with regulatory investigations.

The offences, according to the commission, are punishable under Section 311(2) of the same Act. The defendants allegedly impeded the FCCPC’s officers during the execution of a search warrant, in violation of Section 110 of the FCCPA. Mikano was equally said to have allegedly disabled essential services at its premises to obstruct an FCCPC investigation, violating Section 28(5) of the FCCPA.

Furthermore, the defendants allegedly failed to comply with a lawful request to provide critical documents, constituting a breach of Section 33(3) of the FCCPA. Mikano and its Directors were equally accused of continually obstructing the investigation by refusing to produce requested documents, contrary to Section 114(3) of the FCCPA.

