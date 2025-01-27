Obstruction: Lagos Tows Illegally-Parked Tankers, 120 Other Vehicles

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dislodged 10 illegallyparked tankers around the Dangote Refinery and across the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The Special Adviser to the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA. Giwa said the enforcement followed repeated warnings issued by the state government against such infractions.

“The intervention, described as a proactive measure, is aimed at averting grave disruptions to vehicular movement that such illegal parking can cause.

“It ensured unimpeded access for trucks entering and exiting the Dangote Refinery and safeguarded traffic flow along the Lekki-Ajah corridor,” he said. Giwa, who directed the operation, re-affirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining traffic-free and orderly Lagos.

He said indiscriminate parking of tankers, particularly around the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone, and the Lekki-Ajah Expressway, would no longer be tolerated. Giwa added that LASTMA removed 120 illegally parked private cars and commercial buses from bridges stretching from Ebute-Ero to Ejalonibu on Lagos Island.

He expressed disappointment that the vehicles continued to use bridges as unauthorised parking and garage spaces.

Share

Please follow and like us: