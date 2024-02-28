…Obsolete maritime laws pose obstacles

Except new laws are enacted by the National Assembly to amend obsolete maritime acts, the potential in marine and blue economy would be difficult to harness. A maritime lawyer, Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere, explained that most of the existing laws of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other regulatory agencies in the maritime sector were obsolete and could not function under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy unless they are amended. She noted that it had become imperative to amend the existing laws being used by the agencies in the industry, adding that laws were obsolete and could not harness the potential of the blue economy.

Anishere, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said at a sensitisation workshop for lawmakers with the theme: “Harnessing the Nation’s Blue Economy, A Legislative Aproach” that the Cabotage Act 2003, the NIMASA Act and Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulation had become outdated. She noted that for the Blue Economy concept to thrive in Nigeria there must be a creation of blue economy framework, which should be passed by the National Assembly into law, so as to serve as a guideline to harnessing potential in the country. She said: “The Cabotage Act 2003 was meant to enhance Nigerian ship owners to participate in the industry. The policy is good in terms of empowerment of indigenous operators, ship owners. But then, there is an embargo of some sort to that policy. “How do we harness the blue economy regulation as it relates to the Cabotage Act? We don’t have a shipping line. That is one of the challenges that will affect our taking the potential of the blue economy. “The second challenge is fund. Funding is key. When we talk about empowerment, we need the fund that will enable the indigenous ship owners acquire the right vessels to take a benefit of the Carpetage Act. “So, the draftsmen of the Cabotage Act 2003 actually also conceptualised the Cabotage Vessel Financial Fund (CVFF), which sadly is yet to be implemented. We need to ensure that we implement the CVFF Fund, and by so doing, we will be able to encourage the indigenous ship owners and harness the potentials of the blue economy. “Another regulation is the NMASA Act. NMASA, as we all know, is the regulatory body that helps to ensure safety of our waters, protection of environment. But the interesting part of it is that, if we look closely at the regulation of the Act of NIMASA, we will see that NIMASA’s duties are being supervised by the Ministry of Transportation, so there is a need to review that Act to fit in under the marine and blue economy ministry. If we have a marine and blue economy ministry, and NIMASA, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), are all agencies under the marine and blue economy, surely it has become moribund for us to say in the NIMASA Act that NIMASA will be governed by the Ministry of Transport.”

However, the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has assured NIMASA of its readiness to amend its moribund laws which were no longer in tandem with the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Hon Uduak Odudoh, appealed to NIMASA to repeat the workshop, adding that the legislators would love to come back for more and to also carry out inspection of NIMASA facilities. He said: “The little we have learnt today, even one week is not enough, so we are planning to come back so that we can be well integrated and capture what we are supposed to do in partnership with this agency for the betterment of Nigeria. “On the amendment of obsolete laws, I want to assure Nigerians that we shall go back home and do the needful, and with the calibre of members that we have in this committee and the entire National Assembly, we shall not rest until the needful is done. On our part as National Assembly, we would not rest on our oars in ensuring that every allocation the agency needs is provided for them to deliver on their core mandates.”