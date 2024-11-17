Observers Rate Zamfara LG Poll Credible, Participatory

Share

The Election Observers Delegation to Zamfara State Local Government election held on Saturday has opined that the exercise was credible and participatory.

Speaking on behalf of the 47 organizations’ representatives in a post election press briefing held at NUJ state secretariat Gusau, Dr. Lazarus Nwachukwu, said the delegates divided selves into 3 teams to cover the 3 senatorial districts of the state.

Dr Lazarus has lauded the efforts of Governor Dauda Lawal for the infrastructural development been erected and his gesture for creating enabling environment for other political parties to participate in the election.

The leader of the delegates has also attributed the success recorded in the just concluded local government election to the early distribution of election materials conducted by the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC).

”The political party agents were seen protecting the interest of their parties at the polling units visited as such thereby made the election of Chairmen and Councillors credible and participatory in the state.

Testifying the credibility of the Saturday election as election observers in Zamfara State, the leader of the delegation further satisfied that, ”The ZASIEC followed the due process and laws prescribed for the elections to hold of 16th November, 2024 across the state”.

