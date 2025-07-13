Obowo Security Vanguard Declares War On Herdsmen

In response to the recent influx of Fulani herdsmen into the 14 communities of Obowo Local Government Area in Imo State, a newly formed local security outfit known as the Obowo Security Vanguard has declared a total crackdown on the herders to prevent violence and protect farmlands.

The herdsmen reportedly arrived about two weeks ago, invading bushes and farmlands across the communities, allowing their cattle to graze on crops. The development raised fears of potential attacks among residents.

The Obowo Security Vanguard swiftly mobilized and drove the herders out of the area, pushing them as far as neighboring Mbaise Local Government Area.

Commander of the security outfit, Mr. Obioma Nwunne Godwin, said the Vanguard has launched an aggressive operation to comb all bushes in the area to ensure no herders remain in Obowo.

“We want to use this opportunity to speak directly to the sons and daughters of Obowo, especially those who are well-off. My name is Obioma Nwunne Godwin, the Commander of the Obowo Security Vanguard, and these men with me are volunteers drawn from all communities in Obowo,” he said.

“You can see from their faces that they are not happy with the menace of the Fulani herdsmen in our land. We wonder what our wealthy sons and daughters stand to gain by remaining silent while our communities are being overrun.”

He recalled that the Vanguard had previously repelled the herders during their initial incursion. “Two weeks ago, Fulani herdsmen came into Obowo, and these men here chased them out as far as Mbaise. Since then, we have been combing the bushes. Today, tomorrow—we continue. We will not stop until they are flushed out of Obowo completely.”

Godwin appealed for support from indigenes, especially those living outside the community, to provide logistics for the operation.

“We cannot fight this insecurity alone or empty-handed. This is not just the government’s responsibility it’s a collective one. Even if your family is abroad, your aged parents, uncles, aunts, in-laws, and relatives are still here. We have volunteered to sacrifice our lives for the safety of Obowo people.”

He issued a strong warning to herders to stay away from the area. “We will not relent until Obowo is free from herdsmen. If we allow them to stay, we will be inviting death, rape, and destruction of our farms. We say: Never again.”