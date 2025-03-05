Obowo: Imo Community Facing Alienation As Erosion Hits Major Highway

Share

Umuokeh Community alongside 14 towns in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State has been sitting on the edge, following the gully erosion that has almost cut the Umuahia-Owerri Highway into two. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the incident and efforts to save the affected communities

Valuable access

The popular Amanze Seven and A half (71/2) Junction linking Ihite Uboma – Ehime Mbano – Umuahia council areas is known for its utilities over the years, especially serving as a boost to commercial activities given that for some time it has served as a valuable access for the people to network and interact.

The legendary road junction has over the years has harboured a large market that is home to businessmen and women, including traders, vending different wares and who are mostly on transit to Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State. The junction also links the three council areas in Mbaise to Owerri and it is said to be the busiest road since the creation of the old Imo State, now Abia and Imo states.

Village in dire straits

But Umuokoro village in Umuokeh community in Obowo Local government Area woke up one morning to discover that the Aham River Bridge, a tributary of Abadaba Lake to the Imo River has been cut off beneath the asphalted highway, posing serious danger to motorists and other road users. Currently, both commercial and other private vehicles apply so much care while passing on the bridge.

For the pedestrians, walking through is hell raising as it has become a death trap due to the gullies, making it a risky affair accessing the Seven and A half Junction. Commercial and agricultural activities have been brought to a near standstill as traders dread crossing the bridge.

Mr Chinedu Nwonu, a native of Umuokoro village in Umuokeh town, narrated the horror that has greeted the community in the past one month. “This is Aham River and this river has been here even before my father was born and it is our major source of water supply,” he disclosed.

Explaining further he said: “The bridge across the river is as old as the river and successive administrations in Imo State had in the process of reconstructing the Umuahia – Owerri Highway worked on this bridge but today the bridge has literally collapsed.”

While Uchenna Nwankwo, a bus driver who plies along the bridge to Owerri from Umuahia, lamented that the only route left is to drive through Avutu – Umunachi – Umuariam Ogwoholanya junction to Owerri, which according to him, is a longer route. This is as he said: “We carry our hearts in our mouths as we drive past Aham River and we always pray that no vehicle collapses into the River.

“It started like a small flood eroded part and started expanding gradually to this level and under the road has deep holes with gullies waiting for the final collapse and we wonder if there is a government in Imo State.

“We pray that something is done quickly before we have a dangerous situation in our hands because vehicles heading to Owerri from Umuahia in Abia State would have no other choice but take another route and that means burning more fuel and charging commuters more money.”

Former Chairman of Ihite Uboma LGA, and a High Chief in Umuokeh – Obowo LGA, Chief Sir Vincent Maduforo, also speaking said: “We as a people had in the past taken up the task of working on the road and the bridge even before the Nigerian civil war.

“It used to be a local wood bridge in those days and aside from Iyi Omumu stream, this is the only source of water supply in both Umuokeh, Umuagu and Amanze communities in Obowo and we are aware that several administrations had worked on the road.”

Maduforo, however, noted that the state government has awarded a contract for the reconstruction of the Onu Imo – Isiala; Ehime Mbano Ihite Uboma – Obowo roads, urging the government to expedite action on the project before the bridge collapses.

“We the people of Obowo LGA of Imo State wish to express our gratitude for the reconstruction work on the road and we understand that the contractor has mobilised to site in that regard,” he said.

Confirming this development, the Federal House of Representatives member for Ehime Mbano – Ihite Uboma – Obowo Constituency, Deacon Chike Okafor, stated that palliative work has started at the Aham Bridge, adding that full work would commence soon.

Importance

Aside from the high commercial activities, Obowo LGA is an agrarian settlement; rich in oil and raffia palm; that needs to be tapped and marketed due to their high commercial value. It was part of the agricultural revolution of the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria Dr Michael Opkara that he founded the largest palm oil market in Eastern Nigeria, popularly known as ‘Malaysia Market’.

Its booming nature and patronage received from the South East and South South regions palm oil business has attracted countless commercial ventures and community banks to the market.

The oil palm revolution indeed marked Obowo as the place that one does not take raffia palm to while attending a function in the area. There is a proverb in Igbo land that says: “You don’t take palm wine to Obowo because they have it. Just like taking coal to Newcastle in the United Kingdom because they have coal in Newcastle in abundance.”

Against this backdrop, it appears instructive that while the Aham River Bridge is being salvaged, Umuokeh – Amanze – Amini in Ihite Uboma LGA and Umungwa communities, close to the Imo River, infrastructure, particularly roads, need to be factored in. Similarly the Aham River is one that has the capacity of providing irrigation schemes for five communities in Obowo LGA, being a tributary of Imo River.

Efforts

It is to be noted that the National Assembly member for the constituency Chike Okafor had in the time past made spirited representations in that regard and efforts are in process to capture those roads in the appropriation bill of the coming fiscal years. Also, the Governor Hope Uzodinmaled administration is said to have taken note of Obowo LGA’s challenges.

Ironically, this is a local government area that produced arguably the best governor in the South East and South South and that means nine states in the Old Eastern Nigeria. The man fondly known as “The Weeping Governor,” the former governor of old Imo State, the late Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe.

Mbakwe was a great son of Igbo land and Obowo. If the feelers of the people are anything to go by, the present development calls for urgent attention as a measure of honour to him.

Also spelled Obowu, Obowo as an LGA was created during the General Ibrahim Babangida administration in May 1989. It was carved out of Etiti Local Government Area, with its headquarters at Isi Nweke.

There are 22 autonomous communities in Obowo; Achara, Amanze, Umuariam, Umunachi, Umuagu, Ehume, Umungwa, Umulogho, Odenkwume, Okwuohia, Amuzi, Alike, Avutu, Umuosochie and Umuoke.

The LGA is located about 45 minutes from Owerri, across the Imo River and is less than 30 minutes from the Umuahia and Ahiara in opposite directions, with the Amanze Seven and A half (71/2) Junction and landmark in-between.

It is surrounded by Ahiazu and Aboh Mbaise LGAs to the north and Umuahia, Abia State to the East. The people of Obowo are known for farming and fishing and they produce palm oil, kernel, local baskets, brooms and rice. They are also known for politics and as a result, it produced the first executive Governor of Imo State in the person of late Sam Mbakwe.

