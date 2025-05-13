Oborevwori’s Wife Declares War On Measles, Malaria

Share

Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, the wife of the Delta State Governor has declared a full scale war against the spread of measles, rubella and malaria diseases in the state.

The First Lady, who is the initiator of ‘You Mata Charity Foundation’, declared open the sensitization ot MeaslesRubella Vaccine (MRV) Advocacy Rollout’ in Asaba yesterday said no stone will be left unturned to drive home the pursuit to boost the ‘Renewed Hope’ for M.O.R.E Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu and her husband.

Supported by the State Coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Husseini Moisule, the UNICEF South South Zonal Coordinator, Mr Courage Ibhode, the President-elect of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Onyi T. Owa-Nwabuzo.

The C-WINS Zonal Coordonator, Ven Rock Odeka and the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, the First Lady directed the wives of chairmen across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state to key into the action-plan.

