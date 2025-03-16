Oborevwori’s sustainable governance approach yielding fruits for Deltans –Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been commended for his commitment to sustainable governance, which is now translating into tangible benefits for the people of the state.

Commissioner for Works ( Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated this on AIT’s “Democracy Today”, highlighting key infrastructural developments, social welfare initiatives, and economic empowerment programs spearheaded by the Oborevwori administration.

Aniagwu emphasized that Oborevwori’s policies, anchored on continuity and innovation, have significantly improved critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and job creation.

He noted that the governor’s inclusive approach to governance has ensured that various communities across Delta State are experiencing steady development.

From road construction to agricultural reforms and youth empowerment schemes, Aniagwu asserted that Oborevwori’s administration remains focused on delivering people-centered governance that enhances the quality of life for all Deltans.

According to Aniagwu, “The Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration in Delta State has been making significant strides in sustainable governance, with visible impacts on the lives of Deltans.

“Oborevwori’s leadership approach, rooted in inclusivity, infrastructural development, and economic empowerment, is beginning to bear fruit.

“From road projects to social welfare initiatives, the governor’s commitment to long-term growth and stability is positioning Delta State for a brighter future.”

He said the state government would not be distracted by those playing politics with developments in the state.

“We are staying focused with governance. Individuals who are throwing some of those things into the public space want us to lose track of what we are doing.

“We are very determined that no matter how much they try, we will still stay on track and that track is governance that adds value to the people, governance that puts the people at the center of decision-making.

“About two nights ago, the governor also did something very, very novel. He brought in the top echelon of the civil service, dined and wined with them, listened to them, responded to issues they had raised earlier in January, when he also invited them for a meeting.

“How many governors or how many political leaders in this country are doing so with their workforce? What the government is doing is globally bringing a private sector approach to governance, where you have to discuss with your foot soldiers, understand their pains, let them also understand your direction.”

He said the Governor’s whistle-blowing policy was already yielding results adding that the whistle-blowing line is managed directly by the Governor.

“If you send information to that line, before the end of the day, he reaches out to you and then asks the agency that is responsible to also take action or possibly investigate.

“If in the event that somebody wants to shortchange us because of course it’s a matter of value for money, we will deal with the situation immediately.

“How many states in this federation of ours have been able to bring in the whistleblower policy and ours is not political whistleblowing.

“Governor Oborevwori made it very clear that if you feel your superior in your office, whether the person is a commissioner, or is a permanent secretary, or is a director, is doing what you feel is antithetical to the development of our state, the whistleblower line gives you an option to be able to expose that individual.

“Whether in terms of corruption, whether in terms of oppressing people, whether in terms of not coming to work, people in the office are very free to take advantage of the whistleblower line.

“There are a number of projects now that we have been able to restructure on account of the whistleblower line. When individuals send information the governor pushes that immediately.

“There are some of course you have seen him many times leading us to inspect projects, pointing out areas where there are challenges in any of the jobs that have been executed.

“Because he believes that if you are not able to build such projects in line with the specification as per the Bill of Measurement and Evaluation or in the Bill of Quantities as in housing, you would have ended up shortchanging the entire state.”

The Commissioner further said Governor Oborevwori was achieving all these without borrowing a dime for almost two years now.

