Oborevwori’s Strict Oversight Ensures Value For Money –Aniagwu

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information Charles Aniagwu has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s emphasis on rigorous supervision of projects is central to ensuring quality delivery and full value for public funds.

He said this during an inspection tour of ongoing and completed rural road projects in the Aniocha North and Aniocha South Local Government Areas.

According to him, the state government’s strict oversight policy is designed to balance the contractors’ legitimate pursuit of profit with the government’s responsibility to citizens.

The commissioner said: “The reason the governor insists on constant supervision is to strike a balance between the contractor’s desire to make a profit and our obligation to ensure value for money. “It must always be a win-win situation; contractors make their profits, and our people get quality projects.”

Aniagwu explained that regular site checks also enable the ministry to address unforeseen engineering challenges not captured during project design, including additional culvert requirements, compensation matters, or erosion control needs. These, he noted, fall under contingency provisions in the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME).

Aniagwu began the inspection at the Issele-Azagba–Otulu Road, where he assessed the asphalt laying and examined the installed flood-control structures. While commending the contractor, he directed the backfilling of drains and an extension of the discharge channel to ensure effective water flow and prevent erosion.

“We have seen the need to take some measures so the drainage can function more effectively. It doesn’t mean the contractor has not worked according to specification, but supervision allows us to identify enhancements that ensure long-term performance,” he said.

The team also visited the 1.95km Atuma–Iga Internal Roads, the 1.2km Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji Way in Idumuje-Unor, and the completed 2.75km Umuoshimi Road in OnichaUgbo.

Aniagwu said his physical assessment of the Onicha-Ugbo project was necessary before finalising payment. The commissioner highlighted that Oborevwori’s policy of dedicating project funds to each local government has significantly boosted rural infrastructure development.