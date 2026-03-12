Oborevwori’s Quest For Quality, Timely Project Delivery In Delta Not Negotiable – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said that the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to quality infrastructure and timely completion of projects across the state is not negotiable.

Aniagwu stated this while speaking during an inspection of the Emevor–Orogun Road Phase II in Isoko North Local Government Area and the construction of the Amai/Aragba Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area.

The commissioner said he was impressed with the progress of work on the 7.4-kilometre Amai/Aragba-Orogun Road, noting that the contractor had carried out extensive earthworks and stone base.

“Before coming here, we inspected the 7.4-kilometre stretch of the Amai–Aragba Road and I want to say that I am impressed with the work that is being done there. I saw the earthworks that are being executed in addition to the other areas where they have stone-based,” Aniagwu said.

He, however, urged the contractor to increase the pace of work to ensure that the project is completed within the next two to three months.

According to him, the quality of work being carried out on the project aligns with the expectations of the state government, which is determined to ensure that contractors deliver durable infrastructure that will serve the people for many years.

Speaking further during the inspection of the 4.8-kilometre Emevor–Orogun Road Phase II, Aniagwu said the project had further justified the state government’s decision to engage indigenous contractors for key infrastructure development.

“This project has further justified our decision to make use of a number of indigenous contractors. This contractor, Emo Rock Concepts Limited, is doing the kind of job that can compete favourably with any of the international brands,” he said.

The commissioner recalled that the contractor had earlier handled the first phase of the road project, which he said remained in excellent condition, prompting the state government to award the Phase II contract to the same firm.

Aniagwu explained that the construction design and engineering measures adopted on the road, including the construction of retaining walls and the elevation of the road above the natural ground level, were deliberate efforts to address the swampy terrain of the area.

According to him, the road was raised by more than two metres using large quantities of sharp sand to ensure that it remains protected from flooding.

“What it means is that no matter the kind of flood that you have in this environment, this road will be protected,” he said. He added that the level of compaction carried out on the road further demonstrated the technical competence of the contractor.

Aniagwu said the contractor had also complied with the specifications contained in the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation for the project, noting that the firm was not cutting corners in the use of materials provided for the construction.

He stressed that the state government expects every contractor handling projects in Delta to deliver durable infrastructure that provides value for money for the state and long-term benefits for residents.

He said: “And that is what we expect of every contractor, whether indigenous or otherwise, because for us to get value for money, you must execute projects in such a way that they stand the test of time and enable Deltans to reap the full benefits of what the governor intends”.

Aniagwu reiterated that Governor Oborevwori places high premium on quality and strict adherence to project timelines, adding that the contractor handling the Emevor–Orogun Road Phase II was meeting expectations.

The commissioner noted that although the project was awarded in July 2024 with a completion timeline of 24 months, the pace of work indicated that it could be completed within the next few months.

“From the speed of work, I can see that in less than three months’ time, this job will be done and dusted,” he said.

Aniagwu disclosed that most sections of the road had already reached the binder course stage, while only a few areas requiring adjustments around culverts covering about 300 metres were yet to reach that stage.

He expressed optimism that once work begins on the wearing course, the remaining work would be completed within two to three weeks, making it possible for the project to be delivered before the end of April.

The commissioner commended the contractor for the quality, speed and neat finishing of the project, particularly the work on the shoulders and drainage culverts.

He also urged other contractors handling projects across the state to emulate the standard set by the firm, noting that the Oborevwori administration remains committed to delivering durable road infrastructure that will improve connectivity and socio-economic development across Delta State.