Oborevwori’s Performance Already Settling 2027 Debate In Delta – Aniagwu

The Delta State Government has said that the scale, spread and impact of projects executed under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori have firmly positioned him ahead of future electoral contests.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated that the administration’s visible achievements across the state are speaking louder than campaign rhetoric.

Aniagwu made the remarks during an interview on “Politics Tonight” on TVC, where he outlined what he described as sweeping accomplishments in infrastructure, security, fiscal management and rural development under the Oborevwori administration.

According to him, the governor has continued to push ahead with major infrastructure projects, including road construction, bridge development, expansion of educational and health facilities, and sustained investment in human capital development.

“The election is not stopping him; campaigns are not stopping him in any way. He is progressing very speedily and steadily with the promises he made,” Aniagwu said, noting that projects are being executed across the three senatorial districts.

He identified improved security as one of the administration’s most significant achievements in nearly three years, stressing that the prevailing peace in the state has boosted investor confidence.

“One major achievement is the security of lives and property across Delta. That is why investors are coming in. We have demonstrated that Delta can be peaceful and safe,” he stated.

Providing updates on key projects, Aniagwu said top construction firms, including Julius Berger, are handling several landmark developments.

Beyond the three major bridges in Warri and its environs, the DSC Roundabout Bridge, Enerhen Junction Bridge, PTI Junction Bridge and the slipway at Effurun Roundabout, he disclosed that additional projects have been awarded to the company.

These include works at Uromi Junction in Agbor (Ika South Local Government Area), another at Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli (Ughelli North), and road expansions towards the Nigerian Ports Authority axis.

He added that the DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction bridges are already in use, while the PTI Junction Bridge is nearing completion.

The commissioner also highlighted the completion of the 137-kilometre stretch from Koka Junction in Asaba to Ughelli, which has reduced travel time to Warri to about one hour and fifty minutes.

Other ongoing projects, he said, include the over 30-kilometre Ohoror–Bomadi Road, the Aboh–Akarai Road and Bridge in Ndokwa East valued at nearly N30 billion, and the completion of 15 bridges and access roads in riverine communities in Ode Itsekiri.

He noted that reputable firms such as CCECC and Levant Construction are equally executing projects across the state.

Aniagwu explained that the creation of the Ministry of Works (Rural Roads) and the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure was designed to accelerate development in rural and riverine communities, alongside interventions by DESOPADEC.

On equitable distribution of projects, he revealed that the governor introduced a policy of allocating specific funds to each of the 25 local government areas. In the 2024 budget, N1 billion was earmarked per local government, amounting to N25 billion statewide. This was increased to N2.1 billion per local government in 2025.

For the 2026 fiscal year, he said the allocation was raised to N3 billion per local government, with an additional N4 billion intervention fund per council, bringing the total to N7 billion per local government.

“There is no single state with that kind of specific provision for their local governments,” Aniagwu asserted, adding that these allocations are separate from other sectoral budgetary provisions.

To guarantee quality and durability, he said the governor personally inspects projects while strict compliance with engineering specifications is enforced.

He added that the administration introduced a whistleblower policy, enabling residents to report substandard work directly to the governor through a dedicated WhatsApp line.

“The number is managed by the governor himself. Citizens send information, and action is taken immediately. Contractors are queried where necessary,” he said.

Aniagwu also recalled that the government banned indiscriminate mixing of concrete on tarred roads and pavements to prevent structural damage and ensure longevity.

Beyond road infrastructure, he highlighted efforts in erosion control, flood mitigation and environmental management through the construction of storm drainage systems in urban centres such as Asaba and Warri. Beautification initiatives, tree planting and installation of solar-powered streetlights across major and inner roads have also improved security and aesthetics, he added.

On federal collaboration, Aniagwu commended the Federal Government for ongoing works on the access roads to the Second Niger Bridge and the Benin–Asaba corridor, including concrete pavement construction between the Head Bridge and Summit Junction. He said progress is also evident from the Benin axis towards Sapele.

Addressing the blue economy initiative, he disclosed that the state government has opened access to the River Niger corridor near Government House, Asaba, with a dual carriageway leading to the riverbank as part of broader economic expansion efforts.

Aniagwu maintained that prudent resource management has kept Delta financially stable. “We are solvent not because we receive more than other states, but because we manage our resources judiciously and deliver results,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Governor Oborevwori’s performance would ultimately determine voter decisions, insisting that the administration remains on a strong footing with development visible across the length and breadth of the state.