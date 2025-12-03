Oborevwori’s ‘Neighbourhood/Homestead Farming’ Best In Nigeria, Says Arenyeka

The Neighbourhood/Homestead Farming Programme of the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has been adjusted as the a clear testimony to visionary leadership to inspire meaningful development in agriculture for his ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ pursuit.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Valentine Arenyeka, supported by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, who represented the Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme, during the flag-off of the programme in Asaba yesterday said the Governor has again ignited a movement for food security, selfreliance and prosperity for the state.

He said the pilot phase was for the civil servants before it spreads to other sectors. He said the quick return focus of the initiative include vital enterprises in aquaculture, cassava cultivation and vegetable (okro, cucumber, tomatoes, and pepper).

He maintained that the nutritional benefits and the power to improve household income and wellbeing formed the basis for adequate sensitization, profiling, verification and training for the beneficiaries.