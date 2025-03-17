Oborevwori’s Impressive Records Unsettling Opposition –Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the opposition divide in the state that have formed unholy alliance against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will fail by 2027.

Aniagwu, who doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), described the Governor’s detractors as “strange bedfellows”.

Aniagwu said the opposition alliances were formed not out of shared values but for political convenience, which has led them to “incoherent policy positions and egoistic dispositions.”

He lambasted them for being out of touch with realities in the state, even as he maintained that their narratives demonstrated “a lack of engagement with the current developments in the state.”

He said the Governor’s impressive record in infrastructural and human capital development has unsettled the opposition, which suggested why they indulged in early political intrigue. He said the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027 was strategic but ideologically inconsistent.

He said: “Oborevwori won 21 out of the 25 local government areas, while the opposition won in four local government areas. “Although we did not want to challenge the processes that led to his win in 4 local government areas in what looks like a pyrrhic victory for OmoAgege, the former Deputy President of the Senate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

