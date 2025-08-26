Oborevwori’s Humanity-Centred Governance: Powering Delta With Energy, Compassion, Dignity

When Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori assumed office as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2023, he pledged to deliver a people-first agenda built on his MORE agenda of Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

Two years into his first tenure, that promise is already reshaping the state’s development trajectory, blending infrastructure with compassion and balancing long-term investments with immediate human needs.

From championing renewable energy to lifting widows out of poverty, and from clearing pension backlogs to sealing landmark energy partnerships, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated that governance, for him, is about touching lives.

His approach is not only pragmatic but also symbolic – signalling a leadership style that balances hard infrastructure with soft human concerns, ensuring that progress is measured not just in projects, but in the dignity and well-being of the people. …Powering Communities Beyond the Grid Energy remains central to sustainable industrial growth, yet Delta—like most other Nigerian states—continues to grapple with inadequate electricity access, particularly in rural communities.

This challenge persists despite the state hosting major national power assets such as the plants in Ekrerhavwen/Ekakpamre near Ughelli, Ogorode in Sapele, and Okpai in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, all of which feed directly into the national grid. Determined to change this narrative, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has placed renewable energy at the heart of Delta’s future power strategy, positioning it as the backbone of sustainable electrification and inclusive development across the state.

Speaking at the recent Rural Electrification Agency (REA) State-byState Roundtable in Abuja, Oborevwori declared that “reliable electricity is a cornerstone for unlocking productivity, attracting investments, and enhancing livelihoods.” With over 22 million Nigerian households still unconnected to electricity, Delta is determined not to lag in this direction.

To this end, the state has developed a Decentralised Energy Plan to power critical institutions such as the Government House, the new State Secretariat Complex, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Airport, and the state’s four universities using renewable energy. Beyond government facilities, Oborevwori’s strategy emphasises rural communities, schools, and hospitals, where energy poverty has for decades stunted progress.

Renewable sources such as solar, wind, and biomass are no longer experimental, the governor insists, but “powerful tools for inclusive growth and rural transformation.” By positioning Delta to tap into national programmes such as the Nigeria Electrification Project and the Energising Education Programme, the state aims to draw both federal resources and private investors.

Already, the Managing Director of REA, Abba Aliyu, has praised Delta for domesticating the Electricity Act 2023 and creating its own regulatory commission, noting that “these efforts put Delta ahead of most states, positioning it to take charge of its own energy future.” With REA’s $1.16 billion fund for renewable projects waiting to be unlocked, and private investors eyeing ventures such as a 600MW solar panel assembly plant, the opportunities are immense.

According to Delta-born Doris Uboh, the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, bridging Delta’s electricity gaps could create over 31,200 jobs and attract $158 million in investments. Areas such as Ndokwa East, Burutu, Ughelli South, and Warri South West stand to benefit most, as they remain among the most underserved.

For Oborevwori, the payoff is simple: “This is a win-win situation where investors make profit while Delta gets powered.” …Compassion at the Centre: A Lifeline for Widows Yet, Oborevwori’s governance philosophy is not only about megawatts and infrastructure.

He has also made compassion a credible active policy. Nowhere is this clearer than in the Widows’ Welfare Scheme, a landmark initiative flagged off on Monday, August 18, 2025 to support 10,000 widows across Delta.

“Being a widow is not by choice, and it will never be anyone’s choice,” the Governor said at the launch. “Beyond the pain of losing a loved one, widows are left with the burden of survival. That is why this administration is determined to improve their living conditions and give them hope.”

Under the scheme, each widow will receive N15, 000 monthly, with three months paid in arrears to ease immediate burdens and the beneficiaries’ accounts were immediately credited. More importantly, all beneficiaries are being enrolled in the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, guaranteeing free medical care at accredited facilities across the state.

For women like Christiana Akaluzia and Elizabeth Mukoro, the gesture is more than financial aid, it is dignity restored. What makes the scheme particularly ground-breaking is its non-political, community-driven design. Beneficiaries were identified across all 270 wards of the state, vetted by traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders to ensure only genuine widows benefit.

Politicians and civil servants were deliberately excluded. Coordinated by the Governor’s Executive Assistant on Social Investment Programmes, Elder Isioma Okonta, the scheme reflects a continuation of Oborevwori’s social welfare legacy. Since 2023, over 266,000 people have benefited from empowerment initiatives, youth programmes, and business grants.

The widows’ scheme, however, is uniquely personal, drawing inspiration from the governor’s long-standing private commitment to supporting widows before he entered public office. “This is governance with a human face,” said Okonta. “The governor has become a father to widows and a pillar of support for the poor.”