Oborevwori’s Flyovers Are Strategic, Not Wasteful, CPS Replies Omene

The Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, has faulted the comments made by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Council, Chief Wilson Omene, describing his criticisms of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s infrastructural projects as ill-informed and misleading.

Chief Omene had, in a recent interview on Rero TV, dismissed the ongoing construction of flyovers in Warri and Effurun, claiming that they were not connected to any economic or productive sector.

He also frowned at the Governor decision to defect to the APC.

In a rebuttal issued on Saturday, Ahon described the flyover projects as strategic infrastructure designed to tackle persistent traffic gridlocks and boost economic activities in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, which are major commercial hubs in Delta State.

“The flyovers, road expansions and a sleepway interchange are not cosmetic. They are long-term investments in urban mobility, ease of doing business, and overall economic growth.

“These are gateway cities connecting the ports, industries, and the hinterland. The projects are unlocking commercial potential and creating an enabling environment for further private-sector participation.

“Perhaps, Chief Wilson Omene may have to check the meaning of enabling business environment,” the Governor’s spokesperson said.

He noted that the Warri-Effurun axis serves a growing population and remains vital to the state’s economy, adding that only those out of touch with modern urban planning would fail to appreciate the significance of the projects.

Ahon also faulted Chief Omene’s claim that such funds should have been used to establish industries in Delta Central Senatorial District.

He described the position as narrow and parochial, stressing that Governor Oborevwori is governing the entire state, not just Delta Central.

“Delta State is bigger than any single senatorial district. The Governor’s M.O.R.E agenda—Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, is being implemented equitably across Delta North, Delta Central, and Delta South. No part of the state has been left behind,” he added.

On the Governor’s decision to align with the APC, Ahon said it was a product of wide consultations with political leaders, stakeholders, and community figures across the state.

According to him, the move was strategic and driven by a desire to position Delta State for greater federal collaboration and developmental opportunities.

“Governor Oborevwori’s alignment with the APC was not for personal benefit but to synergize with the Federal Government in delivering more dividends of democracy to Deltans and residents.

Chief Wilson Omene is only acting a script of those who saw the decision of the Governor to join the APC as a threat to their personal political interests.

“The decision followed broad consultations and was aimed at advancing the collective interest of Deltans, not narrow partisan goals,” he added.

Sir Ahon urged Chief Omene and other critics to focus on constructive engagement, rather than divisive commentary.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, infrastructure renewal, and leaving lasting legacies for future generations.

“Constructive criticism is welcome, but it must be rooted in facts and guided by a sincere desire to move Delta State forward,” he said.