Oborevwori’s Commitment To Riverine Devt Irrevocable – Clark

The Commissioner in charge of the Directorate for Riverine Infrastructure Development, Chief Ebikeme Clark, has affirmed that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, remains firmly and irrevocably committed to the development of riverine communities.

Chief Clark made the assertion during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, reaffirming that the Oborevwori administration remains determined to deliver meaningful infrastructure to riverine areas under the MORE Agenda.

The projects inspected include the 3.1-kilometre road linking Kolokolo and Tisun communities in Warri North LGA and the Oporoza Model Secondary School in Warri South-West LGA.

The commissioner was accompanied by engineers from the directorate, representatives of Ocean Explorers Nigeria Limited the construction firm handling the road project as well as leaders of the benefiting communities.

Addressing stakeholders during the visit, Chief Clark emphasized that Governor Oborevwori is resolute in ensuring that residents of riverine communities enjoy the same quality of infrastructure available in urban centres, despite the challenges posed by the creek terrain.

“This is the deep creek of Delta State. Some people believed nothing tangible could be achieved here because of the terrain. But for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, terrain is not a limitation. He has proven his capacity in urban areas and is replicating the same standards in riverine communities. He is breaking the jinx,” Clark stated.

He noted that the Kolokolo–Tisun road project was awarded to a competent contractor to ensure durability and high standards, stressing that the state government would not condone substandard execution of any project.

The Commissioner commended the contractor for the significant progress recorded and the quality of work delivered so far, despite prevailing environmental challenges.

He noted that the contractor handling the Oporoza project has demonstrated commendable competence and capacity, but is being considerably constrained by the difficult terrain.

He also lauded the host communities for their peaceful cooperation, describing it as essential for the timely completion of development projects.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Ocean Explorers Nigeria Limited, Amb. Muobor Krubu, disclosed that the 3.1-kilometre road contract was awarded in September 2025 and is scheduled for completion within twelve months.

He assured that the company remains committed to delivering the project within the stipulated timeline and praised the host communities for their support and understanding.

Community leaders, including the Chairman of Kolokolo Community, Mr. Gabriel Tetsola; the Secretary of Tisun Community, Mr. Frederick Kuke; the Chairman of Oporoza Community, Mr. Emmanuel Ebi; and Chief Demebi Izirimi, expressed profound appreciation to the Delta State Government.

They described the projects as the most significant development interventions ever witnessed in their communities and pledged continued loyalty and support to Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

The Oporoza Model Secondary School, when completed, will comprise male and female hostels, staff quarters, a well-equipped library, science laboratories, administrative offices, and other modern facilities designed to enhance teaching and learning.

The inspection tour further highlights the Oborevwori administration’s resolve to bridge infrastructural gaps and promote balanced, inclusive development across all parts of Delta State.