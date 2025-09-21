Oborevwori’s Brazil Trip To Unlock Food Security, End Job Scarcity, Says Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the recent investment tour to Brazil by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was to unlock food security, open up job opportunities and enhance security through large-scale mechanized farming and modernized ranching systems.

He said the trip was inspired by Brazil’s global reputation in agriculture and livestock management.

Aniagwu, also in charge of Works (Rural Roads) maintained that the state had already invested heavily in infrastructure to open up rural communities and create an enabling environment for investment to thrive.

He said the Brazil trip, led by the Governor, was a strategic step to complement the infrastructural gains with agricultural and industrial partnerships.

He reacted to the frivolity that the opposition divide attached to the trip.

According to him, the Governor particularly focused on using agriculture to achieve two goals: ensuring food security and reducing insecurity caused by underutilized forests.

He said, “Every local government in Delta has not less than N2 billion annually in the budget for rural roads, aside from over N200 billion that goes into inter-local government roads. These investments have opened up our communities, and what we sought in Brazil was how to add value to that by attracting investors in agriculture especially ranching.

“Large-scale farming will clear many of the thick bushes that have become hideouts for kidnappers. Once those areas are cultivated, we will not only improve food production but also deny criminals the cover they exploit. At the same time, it will create thousands of jobs directly on the farms and indirectly through equipment handling and knowledge transfer,” Aniagwu explained.

He listed the importance of modern ranching as a solution to perennial farmer-herder conflicts. “By adopting Brazil’s ranching model, we will reduce the nomadic nature of animal husbandry. That way, herders will no longer invade farmlands and clash with crop farmers. It is a win-win for food security, peace, and economic growth,” he said.

He said the Federal Government’s presence at the meetings in Brazil, including ministers of agriculture and livestock, underscored the seriousness of the partnership.

“Brazil, like Nigeria, lies in the tropics. Crops that thrive there are almost certain to do well here. Even our diets are similar, from cassava-based meals to soups and stews. This gives us a natural advantage in transferring agricultural models between both countries,” he added.

He hinted that Delta was already considering land acquisition mechanisms to support large-scale farming requests from investors and cooperatives.