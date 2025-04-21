Oborevwori’s Aide, Shimite Is Dead

Share

Chief Love Shimite, Special Adviser to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on Trade and Export is reportedly dead.

New Telegraph reports that Shimite passed away in the early hours of Easter Monday, April 21 after what sources described as a brief illness.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe said Shimite was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was taken.

The PRO further revealed that her husband has been placed in protective custody, not under arrest, following threats reportedly made against him.

However, Edafe disclosed that the deceased’s family lodged a formal complaint with the police, expressing suspicion that the husband may have had a role in her death.

While giving further update regarding her death, the State Command said investigation are in progress to unravel the sudden demise of the Governor’s aide.

Edafe said, “He (the husband) was the one who called to report that his wife died early this morning and that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked.

“It was on this basis that we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety.”

“We are currently investigating. In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.”

