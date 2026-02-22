Oborevwori’s Aide Backs ‘Reserved Seats Bill’ For Women

The founder of Power of Her Women in Leadership and Special Assistant to the DR Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared support for the proposed Reserved Seat for Women Bill, female youth development in Nigeria.

She described the bill as “a decisive step toward correcting gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political leadership.”

According to her, the bill, which seeks to guarantee legislative representation for women, would dismantle longstanding structural barriers that have limited female participation in governance.

She noted that increased representation would not only strengthen democracy but also ensure policies that would better reflect the needs of women, youths and vulnerable populations across the board.

She maintained that initiatives, like the Power of Her, have demonstrated that when women are intentionally empowered through leadership platforms and mentorship, they deliver measurable impact in governance, community development and economic growth.

She said history would favour leaders who champion policies that expand democratic participation and gender equity.

She urged lawmakers, civil society groups and political stakeholders to rally behind the bill, insisting that inclusive representation is not merely symbolic but essential for sustainable development.