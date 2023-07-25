Oborevwori’ll deliver on his MORE Agenda –Oghenesivbie

How would you assess the Sheriff Oborevwori administration so far?

I think he has started well, the few people he needed to start with in terms of administration of activities, he made those choices early enough. For example, on May 29, he appointed his Chief Press Secretary which is very important, and then thereafter, he also appointed the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Senior Political Adviser and the Chief of Staff, these are key people needed to run the administration to start with. I think the choices are very good because if you look at their pedigree, experience and all that, you discover that the choices were quite in order. The SSG, Kingspeopleley Emu, for instance, has been in the system. He is a seasoned banker, an investment expert and technocrat as well. He has been in the system for quite some time and knows virtually how the government works. Then Festus Ahon has been with Vanguard Newspapers over the years, and he has that experience to cope. Senator Emmanuel Agwuariavwodo is one of our great political leaders, he was a member of the House of Representatives, a senator, and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). So, you can see that they are all square pegs in square holes. Away from that, he has also gone on inspection of some ongoing projects started by the immediate past administration, the Ughelli-Asaba road that has been under construction. He also visited Warri where he inspected the stadium and gave his word that the stadium would be upgraded to a standard that is befitting of a commercial city like Warri. He also made some pronouncements, urging local government chairmen not to over taxed the people due to the harsh economy and the removal of fuel subsidy, the economy is biting harder on the people. So, he has told them to make sure that there is no double taxation, which means he has that feeling for the masses, and that is quite important. He has also sent a proposal to the House of Assembly for the approval of about N40 billion to offset local government pensions in the state. And that is a very bold step because these are some of the promises he made during campaigns under the MORE agenda. He said he was going to make sure that the pension crisis is taken care of once and for all both for the state and local government.

Some people are saying that his appointments is a confirmation of the views of the opposition that former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was seeking a third term through Oborevwori. Do you think the governor will be in charge in the next four years?

This is a political system. In politics, you don’t flush out all members of the party after one administration and take in new members. Once you are in politics, you are in politics. And it is those in the political system that are active, that are contributing meaningfully to governance and the party are the people that normally run every government. Emu they refer to as Okowa’s man, served in Uduaghan’s administration.

But he was sacked because of his support for Okowa ahead of the primaries in 2014…

So, you claim, but I have not heard that version of it. But at least, you have been able to establish that he was in the Uduaghan administration. That also makes him an Uduaghan man whether he was sacked or not, otherwise what yardstick did Uduaghan use to appoint him.

But he was a nominee of Okowa for Ika North-East…

Who said so? Okowa is not the only person in Ika North-East, there are other leaders and political stakeholders in that locality, only one person in the local government cannot make it. If the whole of Ika North-East say today that they don’t need Okowa again as their leader, all of them in unison, he is gone, he alone cannot do it. In fact, Okowa’s ward chairman can put him in very serious problems that might even ruin his political career. Just ward chairman if he has the support of his members at that level.

You remember what happened to Oshiomhole in Edo State, a whole party national chairman was brought to his knees by just ward chairman and his team. He is just struggling now to come out of it by becoming a senator, he messed up his career. That is to tell you the strength of politics, it is not about one person.

If Okowa says this is the man that is going for Ika North-East and the other leaders say no, Okowa will step him down and go for the popular candidate. So, it is not true that the people so far appointed are Okowa’s men. Agwuariavwodo has been there, he was in the National Assembly in the same political party.

He was in Uduaghan’s administration, he was with Ibori. He was Special Adviser to Okowa for first and second tenure. Just like people like Senator Ighoyota Amori who served in Ibori, Uduaghan and Okowa administrations. So, anybody coming up with such a story is not being sincere because these were the same men who mobilised the people to campaign massively. Emu was a strategic member of the campaign council, he was the subcommittee chairman of research and planning.

was our political caucus leader, mobilising and giving us strategies on how we should go about the election. You don’t have people who have laboured so much and have been in the system, worked so hard for the success of the party to be thrown out? So, Oborevwori definitely is not Okowa’s stooge, he is not doing Okowa’s third tenure, there is nothing like that. Those were just political gimmicks that were cooked up by the APC campaign propagandists. If David Edevbie had won the election, would they have said he is coming to serve ex-Governor James Ibori’s third term because Ibori was actually the one pushing him.