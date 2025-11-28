Oborevwori Woos Investors, Says Time To Invest In Delta Is Now

…Orders Immediate Rehabilitation Of Failed Sections Of Ubeji/Egbokodo/Refinery Road

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called on investors, particularly Deltans at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the state’s steadily improving socio-economic climate to invest in the State.

The Governor, who made the call on Friday in Ubeji, Warri South Local Government Area, while inaugurating a multi-million-naira hospitality and tourism investment, the Swiss International Rancho Valerie Hotel, said, “the time to invest in Delta State is now.”

“Warri is rising again, and Delta State is progressing steadily. The shadows of yesterday have given way to the bright possibilities of today and the greater promises of tomorrow,” the Governor declared.

Saying the hotel is a bold testament to the rising economic profile of Warri, Oborevwori ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the failed portion of the Ubeji/Egbokodo/Refinery Road.

He said the new hospitality facility reflects the renewed confidence investors now have in Delta State, adding that Warri is reclaiming its place as Delta’s commercial and tourism hub.

According to him, the establishment of the hotel will not only provide premium accommodation but also stimulate local enterprise, create jobs, enhance community peace, and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic growth of the state.

He said, “This hotel is not just another project; it is a clear statement that Delta State is open for business. It affirms that our state is safe, investor-friendly, and capable of hosting world-class hospitality and tourism ventures”.

Governor Oborevwori praised the hotel’s owner, Mr Mode Akoma, describing the project as an inspiring story of vision, resilience, and determination.

He commended Akoma’s choice to invest in his home community rather than elsewhere, calling it a demonstration of deep commitment to Delta’s development.

“If you had invited me to commission a hotel you built outside Delta State, I would not have attended. But I am proud that you chose to develop your community. This project brings jobs, brings peace, and brings progress,” he added.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, enhanced security, and investor-friendly policies under the MORE Agenda.

While congratulating the owners and management of Swiss International Rancho Valerie, he emphasised that the success of such projects underscores the limitless investment opportunities available in Delta State.

Earlier in his welcome address, General Manager of the hotel, Mr Todowede Opeyemi, said the facility would provide exceptional hospitality services that meet international standards.

He added that the management is committed to contributing to the state’s development by helping unlock Delta’s rich tourism potential.

“Every guest who visits us deserves more than just a stay; they deserve an unforgettable experience, one that reflects our culture, our hospitality, and our warmth as a people,” Opeyemi said.