Oborevwori: Widows Empowerment Top Priority In 2025

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said the empowerment of widows will receive priority attention as a core project of his administration in 2025.

The governor, who delivered a sermon at a Widows’ Empowerment Forum, organised by the Founder of Calvary World Outreach, Apostle Chris Eruemulor, at Boji-Boji Owa, in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state yesterday, nothing would delay him by next year.

Oborevwori, who quoted Deuteronomy 16: 11-14, said widows had a special place in God’s heart, hence the need to take good care of them. He advocated welfare packages for widows and said it was a way of pleasing God.

He advised women to make Jesus Christ their companion, remain holy and keep off from any demeaning act in the society. He said: “Widows should trust in God, be pure in heart and be disposed to the dignity of mankind. “The prayers of widows contributed to my emergence as governor.

They should not stop praying for my administration to continue to succeed.” The founder of Outreach, Apostle Eruemulor, said he would not relent in sustaining the programme and reminded the women of the need to see Christ as their best friend.

