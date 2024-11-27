Oborevwori: Why I Kept Quiet Over Abandoned Okpai IPP Accusation

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said he did not discuss the abandoned Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) with the representative of Delta North in the Senate Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko had accused the governor of not showing interest in reviving the abandoned federal project even after calling his attention to it.

However, Oborevwori said he decided to keep quiet over the accusation to sustain the prevailing peace and security of the state. He said this when the Ndokwa Neku PresidentGeneral Mike Ndubuisi and other leaders of the union visited him in Asaba yesterday.

According to him, the Senator only claimed to have discussed the abandoned project with him but he never did. He said the only time they discussed was when Nwoko came to seek appointments for his constituents.

Oborevwori said: “Sometimes, as a governor, you will hear and see some things but choose not to respond. “I saw a video that went viral where Senator Ned Nwoko said he discussed the Okpai IPP with me.

“The only time that Ned came to see me was to solicit appointments for his people which I granted.

