Oborevwori Warns Oil Firms Against Confrontation, Divide And Rule

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged multi-national oil companies to always approach their host communities with dialogue instead of open confrontation and divide and rule knavery.

When the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), led by its Senior Corporate Affairs Advisor, Chevron International, Exploration and Production for Africa Region, Engr Esimaje Brikins, visited him in Asaba yesterday, the Governor, who congratulated him on his new appointment, tasked his successor to understudy the operations and relationship with host communities and stakeholders.

He warned never to tolerate shutting down of oil facilities by host communities, just as he would not condone any form of oppression by oil companies.

He lamented that some companies did not survive in the region because they did not do proper Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the area of operation.

He said, “When you are operating in a terrain like Delta State, if you are not knowledgeable enough to understand the people, you may not survive it.

“When a new government comes in at the community level, they want to see how you can impress the community because there are things that are statutory and they may not understand the way you operate, that’s why you see that there are conflicts. “It is only good that you dialogue than confrontation. I believe in dialogue than confrontation.

“So your coming here, I am very happy. It shows that we will work together and that there is understanding between the government and the company.”

