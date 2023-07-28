Oborevwori Warns Lg Chairmen Against Shoddy Projects

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered the council chairmen across the 25 local government areas of the state to immediately embark on quality people-oriented projects that will meet the desire of their localities.

Also, the Governor directed them to take proactive measures on environmental sanitation to clean up the state. Governor Oborevworii, flanked by the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the special guest of honour at the event, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, but represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, during the inauguration of the ultra-modern Ogwa- Ukwu Ahaba Conference Centre, in Asaba yesterday, warned them from avoiding meaningful infrastructural development.

He described the newly reconstructed conference hall by the Oshimili South chairman, Obi Kelvin Eze- nyili, as a legacy project which will promote the rich cultural heritage of Asaba people.