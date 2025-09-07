Oborevwori Urges Nsc To Curb Age Cheating As 9th NYG Ends In Asaba

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged the National Sports Commission (NSC) to urgently address the growing problem of age cheating at editions of the National Youth Games (NYG) to safeguard its credibility and ensure fairness.

Oborevwori made the call on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, during the closing ceremony of the 9th edition of the Games, which he described as a festival of unity, discipline and excellence.

“What began days ago with great excitement has now come to a glorious conclusion. Today, we celebrate not only the medal winners but also the triumph of sportsmanship and national pride that this festival of youth has demonstrated,” the governor said.

While praising Team Delta for sustaining its tradition of sporting excellence, he said the Games also provided a platform for discovering new talents from across the country.

The governor, however, lamented that the continued practice of states fielding over-aged athletes undermined the vision of the games.

In his remarks, Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, represented by Chief Amaka Asiofu, Director of Grassroots Sports and General Coordinator of the Games, described the Asaba edition as “an incredible experience, marked by fair competition, determination, exciting adventures, and inspirational sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, in the final medal table, Lagos State emerged overall winners for the first time, with a total of 110 medals comprising 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze. Delta State finished second with 114 medals (37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze), while Edo State came third with 79 medals (33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze).