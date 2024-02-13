Oborevwori Urges New Delta CP To Work Hard Like His Predecessor

In a bid to foster peace through security in the state, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwond Olufemi to put in just as much effort as his predecessor.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charged on Monday when the new CP pay the Givernor a courtesy call in Government House, Asaba alongside his team members.

The Governor also charged the oil-producing firms in the state to collaborate with the state government in financing the state security trust fund.

READ ALSO:

Governor Oborevwori welcomed the CP to the state and congratulated him on his appointment, but asked him to put in hard work as his predecessor, Wale Abbas, who was recently promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

He said, “In line with my M.O.R.E Agenda, we will ensure peace and security and we have been enjoying peace in the last few months.

“Delta State has been very stable for a very long time now; this is the first time that crime rate in Warri is very very low in Yuletide season.

“I want to commend the former CP, Wale Abbas, who has been promoted Assistant Inspector- General of Police.

“He did very well and he understood the workings of the state and, with your your rich profile, I know that Warri, in fact, all of Delta State, including Asaba, the state capital, will be a place where people can sleep with their eyes closed.

“I welcome you to Delta State and as you have pledged, I urge you to cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure that Delta State is secured.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to cooperate with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to ensure that there is enduring peace in Delta state.

“It is only when there is enduring peace that development can come to the state and, in the past few months, a lot of companies are already trying to relocate back by the grace of God.”