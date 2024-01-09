Oborevwori urges civil servants to emulate retired Ogidi –Gbegbaje

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged over 45,000 civil servants in the state to emulate the virtues of the retired Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje. The governor, who spoke during the grand reception in honour of the Permanent Secretary in Asaba, described Ogidi-Gbegbaje as an “intelligent, humble, diligent, transparent, process driven, selfless, accountable and compassionate bureaucrat.”

He congratulated the retired Permanent Secretary for his patriotic service to the state for decades. Oborevwori, flanked by the Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, wife of the Deputy Governor, Lady Catherine Onyeme, immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Senator Ighoyota Amori, the State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere, among other top government functionaries and captains of industries.