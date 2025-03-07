Oborevwori Unveils Asaba NATCOM/ UNESCO Film Creative City

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has unveiled the logo of long awaited Asaba UNESCO Creative City of Film. This came after his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, built the popular Film Village and Leisure Park along the Anwai road within the capital territory.

The Creative Cities Network, currently comprises 350-members cities from more than 100 countries, and across creative fields, namely: Architecture, Crafts and Folk Arts, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media, Arts and Music.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, supported by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Darlington Ijeh and the SecretaryGeneral of the Nigeria National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM UNESCO, Dr Olagunju Idowu Lateef, in Asaba yesterday said the state capital was designated as UNESCO Creative City because the city was renowned for making epic and contemporary films (Nollywood), which formed a comparative advantage for the success of the application.

He stated that it was in recognition of the vast potentials of the state in creative arts through the construction of the ultra-moden Maryam Babangida Film Village and Leisure Park.

He said: “You will recall that Asaba was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Film and Logo in October, 2023, on UNESCO World Cities Day.”

“The recognition of Asaba as a Creative City, makes it the 2nd UNESCO city of such in Nigeria, the first being Bide Creative City of Folk Arts and Craft in Niger State.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

