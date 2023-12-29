Oborevwori Underscores Importance Of Local Govts to Nation-Building

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, underscored the importance of local government councils to the overall growth and development of the nation. Governor Oborevwori stated this when he received on Christmas visit the College of Heads of Personnel Management, HPMs and Treasurers to the Local Governments, TLGs led by its President, Chief Austin Emaduku, at his Osubi country home.

The Governor who expressed delight at receiving the delegation appreciated them for their support before, during and after the elections. Oborevwori said: “I am very happy to receive you all this morning. I thank you for all your support at the grassroots. “We will continue to do our best to advance our MORE Agenda for the development of our state. What is more important is for the state to move from this level to a higher level.

We will look at the issues you raised and see how to resolve them.” On appointment of qualified persons from retirees of local government service, the Governor said; “we will continue to appoint people with experience and those who are qualified and strong enough to work will be appointed because we need their experience to add value to governance”. On employment of junior staff, Oborevwori said: “The state government will employ when necessary.

“For instance we recently approved employment of over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff for Local Government Education Authority. “I count on your support always; support us because the local government is very key. We are all from a local government. “If our local governments are doing well then our state will be well. Try as much as possible to go to work and serve the people very well because you are employed to serve.”

Earlier, Emaduku who is the Head of Personnel Management in Ughelli South Local Government Council, congratulated the Governor on his various victories at the polls and tribunals and commended the Governor for his support to local government councils. He lauded the governor for the appointment of Deacon Joseph Otirhue as Chairman of Local Government Service Commission and appealed to him to consider consolidation of salaries of HPMs and TLGs in the local government councils like Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

He recalled dearth of junior staff in the local government service and appealed to the Governor for approval to employ junior staff to fill existing vacancies.