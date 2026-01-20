Oborevwori ‘Unbeatable’ In 2027, Says Delta APC Chairman

The Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Omeni Sobotie, has declared that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is unbeatable ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting there is no credible challenger in sight.

Chief Sobotie made the remark on Tuesday while receiving the executive committee of the College of Executive Assistants (EAs) to the Governor during a courtesy visit at the party secretariat in Asaba.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori stands invincible, having garnered “widespread support from all quarters of Delta State, as well as divine favour,” positioning him strongly for a second term.

Sobotie, accompanied by the state Director of Protocol, Olorogun Sunday Onoriode, described the governor’s re-election bid as “unstoppable by merit,” citing his outstanding performance over the past three years. He highlighted key achievements including the construction of mega bridges, roads, schools, and other critical social infrastructure, as well as strides in human capital development, peace-building, and security.

The APC chairman also commended the College of Executive Assistants for their loyalty and steadfast support, describing the forum as a vital pillar of the administration and an important asset to the party in Delta State.

Responding, the Chairman of the College of Executive Assistants, Hon. Taju Isichei (Ikuku), said the forum was established to support the effective implementation of government policies and programmes under the Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu.

Hon. Isichei disclosed that the body would soon embark on a statewide tour of Delta’s 25 local government areas to showcase the development milestones of the Oborevwori administration, raise awareness on APC online registration, and promote voter education.

He expressed gratitude to the APC chairman for sustaining party cohesion and optimism that Delta State would continue to rank among the best in the country in terms of governance under Governor Oborevwori.

The College of Executive Assistants delegation included Chief Duncan Ewhere (Secretary), Pastor Tos Powell (Public Relations Officer), Comrade Norbert Chiazor (Publicity Secretary), Mrs. Nkechi Chukura (Welfare Officer), Juanty Okwudi, Dr. Clement Siakpere, Chief Paul Osemene, Chief Mrs. Odet Majemite, and Christian Itire, among others.