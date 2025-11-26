Oborevwori Tops Public Trust On Security Matters, Says Tonwe

The Director-General of Delta State Security Matters, David Tonwe, has hailed the peace and security pursuit of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his exemplary approach to tackle skirmishes of insecurity across the state.

The DG maintained that the governor stands out among his colleagues governors, having deployed every legitimate mechanism, and assisted necessary to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Speaking on the magicwand of the governor in Asaba yesterday, he listed the Governor’s strategic investments opportunities in security architecture, interagency cooperation, and community-based intelligence, that have significantly strengthened the state’s capacity to swiftly respond to any emerging threats.

He said: “The commitment of the administration of His Excellency Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to sustained peace in Delta State is not only visible but has improved every security indicators as residents, investors and local communities have expressed confidence in his ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ pursuit.”