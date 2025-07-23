Oborevwori To Workers: Don’t Encourage Health Insurance Saboteurs

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has read riot act to healthcare facilities and caregivers that are sabotaging the benefits of the state’s Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC).

The governor, who was displeased with the complaints against the scheme at the state’s Specialist and Central Hospitals at Asaba, Ughelli and Sapele, said sanctions await any erring medical personnel or designated health facility that is found guilty. He charged pregnant women with their children under 0-5 years that are residing in the state to raise the alarm if shortchanged for drugs, laboratory tests or scan.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta, who quoted Section 422 of the law establishing the commission during his interface with the executives and Local Government Unit Leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), led by Comrade Bolum Nwanchulwu, in Asaba yesterday said the 2.6 million enrollees under the scheme are not required to pay for covered services.

He said Governor Oborevwori dedicated .5 per cent of the yearly budget of the state to free maternal healthcare services for pregnant women and children under five years.

He said, “Under the operating guidelines of the commission, you are not required to pay for medication. You must not shortchanged by service providers. If you go to any of our designated facility and the ask you to pay for BP drugs, raise alarm.”