Oborevwori To Tanker Fire Victims: Fear Not

Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has assured the victims of the tanker fire disaster at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state two days ago.

The fire outbreak from the fallen tanker ravaged buildings, cars, shops and kiosks within the metropolis. Also, four persons were burnt to death on the spot, even as several others sustained injuries of various degrees.

The Governor swiftly mandated his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, to lead top government functionaries to visit the families of the victims and inspect the level of damage.

He told the husband of a female victims that her car was immediately behind the ill-fated tanker to take heart. He said only God alone knew why it happened. He doused the fears of the victims, maintaining that the state government would immediately come to the aid of the victims.

