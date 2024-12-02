Oborevwori To Party Leaders: Go And Harvest Opposition Members Into PDP

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the new leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to go all out to win members of the opposition parties in the state ahead of 2027 general elections.

The governor said the strategy to deploy to harvest opposition members is a task that must be accomplished without further delay.

He maintained that since his administration has delivered on its M.O.R.E Agenda promises in the past one year through construction of several roads and bridges across the state, politicians outside PDP have no reason to remain in opposition.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service of the Chairman Delta South PDP, Chief Emman Amgbaduba at the Living Faith Church in Udu yesterday, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said Deltans would benefit more if the state remains united under one political party.

He said: “We all know that a single broom can easily be broken but a bunch of brooms is impossible to be broken, so, let us remain united as Deltans and as members of the PDP.”

“We came into government last year with a promise to deliver MORE for Deltans and we can bear testimony that with God, we are witnessing MORE development, more bridges and roads. “We are also witnesses to MORE employment of teachers, in short, MORE peaceful state because.”

