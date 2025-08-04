Oborevwori to Omo-Agege: You’re Resilient, Courageous at 62

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has hailed the resilience, courage and dedication of the former Deputy President, Chief Ovie OmoAgege, in national development at 62 years of age. The Governor, who extended his warmth felicitations through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday said described Omo-Agege as a distinguished Deltan and astute politician.

He said: “Senator OmoAgege’s commitment to public service and his contributions to national development, particularly in the area of lawmaking and representation, are commendable..

“As a lawyer, legislator and politician, he has demonstrated resilience, courage, and dedication in the discharge of his duties”.

He said as he marks the new age, he should continue to contribute meaningfully to the growth and unity of his state and nation, in wisdom, strength and grace.