Oborevwori To Olu-Odu: Don’t Parade Self As Autonomous Community

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has stopped Olu-Odu, a satellite village in OgwashiUku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, from parading itself as an autonomous community.

The Govermor said the memo, seeking autonomy for the community was dropped before the commencement of the maiden 2025 state’s executive council meeting last week. One Alexander Ifechukwude has made himself the traditional ruler of the community without recourse to the extant laws.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) in Asaba yesterday urged the public to disregard the erroneously publication, granting autonomy to the community.

Prior to this, the Obi of Ogwuashi-Uku Kingdom, who is a younger brother to the chairperson of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Mrs OkonjoIweala,, had testified before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that was set up by the Governor on the controversial matter that Olu-Odu, has been his ancestral farmland.

