Oborevwori To Nwoko: PDP Won’t Miss Any Serial Defector

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ruled out the insinuation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have anything to lose from the defection of Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor said PDP was unperturbed by the resignation or defection of any serial defector to any other party.

He said PDP will continue to win landslide in the zones of defectors as it has always won in Aniocha North Local Government Area and other parts of Delta North Senatorial District where Nwoko hails from.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, flanked by the Chief Press Secretary Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday said Nwoko has been a serial defector, who only won when PDP supported him.

