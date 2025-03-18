Oborevwori To NUJ @ 70: Uphold Crucial Role In Political Narrative, Others

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its 70th anniversary.

The governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday congratulated the President of the union, Alhassan Yahaya and his members for their contributions to the task of nation building.

He said through ethical journalism, the union had excelled but called for a better welfare package for practicing members. Oborevwori urged practitioners to keep learning and engage in retraining, especially in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to become more ethically focused and well respected. .

He said: “The NUJ’s 70th anniversary marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s media landscape, reflecting decades of commitment to journalistic excellence and the promotion of democratic principles.

“I must thank Nigerian journalists, who hold the government and its officials accountable, and for their incalculable contributions to the nation’s democracy and progress.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

