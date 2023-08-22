Oborevwori to NUC: Why Delta pays priority to education, 3 new varsities

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said the state government has placed premium on education to keep students of the state on track and focused. Oborevwori stated this when he received on courtesy visit officials of the National University Commission, NUC led by its Acting Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, in his office in Government House, Asaba. He thanked the NUC for approving the three new universities for the state, saying the establishment of the new universities was well justified hence the House of Assembly he presided over didn’t waste time in passing the bills.

Oborevwori, said: “When we received the bill for the three universities, we looked at the justifications for three universities and we found out that they had the staff and infrastructure. “They had subvention but the students were not there because the NCE programmes were no longer attractive to them. “Where we had about 900 staff in the then College of Education, Agbor, you cannot even find 1,000 students and what we provide there is enough to run a full-fledged university.

“The money used in running the College is also the same thing to run Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma where I graduated from and they have over 15,000 students yet we can’t get even 1,000 at the College of Education, Agbor. “So, we didn’t waste time to approve the bill. Moreover, that period we had over 25,000 Deltans that passed JAMB and were qualified for university education but the universities couldn’t admit more than 5,000.”