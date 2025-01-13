Oborevwori To Nigerians: Shun Inflammatory Outbursts, Divisive Tendencies

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged Nigerians to shun inflammatory remarks and divisive tendencies for sustainable peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The governor said this remains the only way to appreciate the heroic sacrifices of the fallen heroes and legionnaires of the country.

Oborevwori who spoke during the Special Interdenominational Thanks – giving Mass in commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Asaba, said Nigerians owed it a duty to the fallen heroes and the nation to emulate their examples of sacrifice and commitment, and pursue the path of peace, unity, and justice.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, emphasized the need to pray for global peace, especially the peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestinian and the Russia-Ukraine wars.

He said beyond the annual ritual, commitment must be shown to the legionnaires as well as their widows and children.

He said many of the heroes paid the ultimate price to protect the national sovereignty and preserve the unity of the country.

