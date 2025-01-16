Oborevwori To Nigerians: Forget Not Heroes Past

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has urged Nigerians to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the well-being of widows and children of the fallen heroes in Nigeria.

The governor paid glowing tribute with laying of wreaths to their sacrifices during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Asaba, alongside other top government functionaries, military heads and paramilitary personnel in their honour.

He said: “I want to reassure their families that they will never be neglected. Which ever way we can support them, we will continue to support the widows and also those in the forefront today.

Share

Please follow and like us: