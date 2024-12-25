Oborevwori To Nigerians: Better Days Ahead

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has sent a heartfelt message of hope, unity and progress to the people of the state and Nigeria ahead of 2025.

The governor acknowledged that the country is at a critical juncture, but urged Christians to pray fervently for a more peaceful and united Delta state and Nigeria.

He called on citizen to set aside primordial divisions, political affiliations and tribal sentiments, but focus on the collective progress of the country.

Oborevwori through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said citizens must take a moment to reflect on the significance of the season and its deeper meaning.

He said: “Christmas is not just a time for merriment; it is a season of reflection and renewal of heart. “We must embody its virtues in our daily lives by fostering unity, peace and understanding across the state and the nation.

But with collective prayers, determination, and hard work, we can overcome the challenges we face and emerge stronger.”

