Oborevwori To Media: Set Agenda If Democracy Must Thrive In Nigeria

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has challenged the mass media seriously assume its constitutional role of shaping and setting agenda for democracy to thrive in Nigeria.

The Governor who charged practitioners on balanced and objective reportage, and developmental journalism on dissemination of news, this remains the only way the national unity can be promoted.

Speaking during the 30th anniversary of the stateowned media tabloid – The Pointer Newspaper, in Asaba yesterday, tagged, ‘Honouring Truth and Unity Through Excellence in Public Communication’, said the media must not fail to speak the truth to power in a civil and responsible manner and hold political leaders accountable to the people as enshrined in the constitution.

The Governor, who bagged the merit award of an “Exemplary Democrat and Transformational Leadership” at the event, urged journalists to downplay news that could trigger religious, tribal or ethnic war for the sake of enduring peace and national interest.

He said: “It has been thirty years of twists and turns, trials and triumphs in the turbulent world of print journalism. The media have a strong social and cultural impact upon the society; thus, it should reflect and project the positive image of the society”

