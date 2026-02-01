Oborevwori To Inaugurate Omadino Model Technical College

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will on Monday, February 2, 2026, inaugurate the newly completed Omadino Model Technical College in Warri South Local Government Area, further reinforcing his administration’s commitment to skills-based education and youth empowerment.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, disclosed that the inauguration ceremony will take place at the college premises by 10:00 am, with guests expected to be seated by 9:30 am.

The Omadino Model Technical College is one of the legacy projects inherited by the Oborevwori administration and has now been completed and fully positioned to deliver modern technical and vocational education.

The institution is designed to equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills, promote self-reliance, and enhance employability in line with national productivity goals.

The college features purpose-built workshops, modern classrooms, laboratories and training facilities tailored to contemporary technical education standards.

It is expected to serve as a hub for nurturing a new generation of skilled technicians, artisans and innovators capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

According to the statement, Governor Oborevwori views technical and vocational education as a critical pillar of his MORE Agenda, particularly in creating pathways for youths to acquire marketable skills, reduce unemployment and contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development.

Stakeholders, educationists and community leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, which marks another milestone in the administration’s resolve to strengthen human capital development and expand access to quality and functional education across the state.