Oborevwori To IGP: Share Intelligence, Enhance Joint Security

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to boost intelligence gathering with other sister agencies to enhance joint security operations in Nigeria.

This emerged on a day the governor donated 31 vehicles, including 23 pickups and eight Sienna wagons, to the police force and other security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations, in addition to four Hilux vans previously delivered.

Presenting the items to the IGP, who visited the governor in Asaba yesterday, he said the presentation was to enhance the joint security taskforce, code named “Operation Delta Sweep”, formerly known as ‘Delta Hawk’.

The joint joint taskforce, which was established on December 10, 2020, as a policy response to rising violent crimes in the state, comprises the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Air Force, Navy, DSS, and Civil Defense Corps.

The governor said the rebranding underscores the renewed focus and strategy to enhance peace and security of his M.O.R.E Agenda. He said the donation was informed by the general insecurity, being experienced in the country.

He said: “I trust this will boost the morale of taskforce members and motivate them to redouble their efforts to keep our state safe. “Without security, meaningful development cannot take place.

We aim to create a secure environment where investors feel confident to come in and invest, ultimately improving the quality of life for our citizens and fostering harmony across the state.

