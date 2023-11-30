Oborevwori To Grace Final Of Zenith Bank/delta Principals’ Cup Today

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host as the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup final holds today in Asaba, the state capital. This will be the governor’s first experience with the competition, which started during the tenure of his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, is the venue of the final match of the youth developmental football competition aimed at catching talents young in the round leather game. It is the 6th edition of the Zenith Bank Plc-sponsored tournament open to all Delta State secondary schools.

The 2023 edition started on October 19 at St. Patrick’s College Asaba, with over 1,000 schools taking part that started in 2017. The very first final took place on September 27, 2017. Today, two teams will clash to determine the new champions of the competition after going through the preliminaries, zonal stage and the final stages of the tournament.

The schools are Government College Ughelli and Umuaja Secondary School, Umuaja. They will tango for the winner’s trophy this afternoon in what promises to be highly entertaining and explosive. To qualify for the final, Umoja Secondary School defeated Il- lah Grammar School 4-2 on penalties after the full-time score stood at 1-1 while Government College Ughelli also defeated Institute of Continue Education 7-6 after penalties.